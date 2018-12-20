comscore
  Nokia 8.1 with Snapdragon 710 SoC to go on first sale today via Amazon India
Nokia 8.1 with Snapdragon 710 SoC to go on first sale today via Amazon India

The new Nokia smartphone runs Android One program and offers stock Android experience.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 9:46 AM IST
Earlier this month, HMD Global launched the Nokia 8.1 smartphone in India, which is essentially the global variant of Nokia X7 that was launched in China. The smartphone follows the same glass design with notch display as we seen on the recently launched Nokia 7.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus devices. The Nokia 8.1 is going on sale today via Amazon India at 1:00PM.

The Nokia 8.1 will set you back by Rs 26,999, and you can also avail partner offers where Airtel prepaid users will get 1TB 4G data on eligible plans starting Rs 199. Airtel postpaid customers, on the other hand, will get additional 120GB data along with three months of Netflix subscription and one Amazon Prime subscription on plans starting Rs 499. Lastly, 10 percent cashback can also be availed on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card EMI transactions.

Nokia 8.1: Specifications and Features

Taking about specifications, the smartphone packs a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass and Full-HD+ resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9: Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be further expanded using a microSD card of up to 400GB.

Nokia 8.1 First Impressions: Good mix of Google's best?

In the photography department, the Nokia 8.1 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back including a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Nokia 8.1 Camera Review: HMD Global finally gets the camera right

With the latest Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box, connectivity options on the Nokia 8.1 include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. To keep things ticking, there is a 3,500mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 9:46 AM IST

