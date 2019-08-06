The latest Android Q Beta 5 is now available on the Nokia 8.1 smartphone. This beta lets you invoke Google’s virtual assistant with a swipe gesture from either of the bottom corners. If you were already part of the developer program, then you can easily upgrade from Beta 3 to 5. Furthermore, you can only get this latest corner gesture for triggering Google Assistant if have eligible Nokia 8.1 models including TA-1119, TA-1121, or TA-1128.

To check whether your Nokia smartphone is compatible or not, you can head over to the phone’s Settings section > System > About Phone > Model & hardware. The company also says that the release also includes the July 2019 Android security patch. “At the moment we are only able to offer an upgrade from Android Q Beta 3 to Android Q Beta 5. An upgrade from Android 9 Pie to Android Q Beta 5 is in the works and will be released shortly,” Nokia said.

The phone maker also said, “If you have any doubts about sideloading either the Android Q preview build or the Android 9 Pie rollback build, we recommend waiting for full over-the-air (OTA) support, which we hope to make available in August 2019.” Besides, the software giant is expected to release the latest Android Q operating system this fall.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

To recall, the Nokia 8.1, which is an Android One device, launched in India in the year 2018. As for the specifications, the handset comes with a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass, full HD+ resolution (2246×1080 pixels). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone is available with up to 128GB onboard storage option, which can be expanded up to 400GB via a microSD card. For photography, the Nokia 8.1 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 20-megapixel camera on the front. Additionally, the Nokia 8.1 will receive the Android Q OS soon.

Features Nokia 8.1 Price 26999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline