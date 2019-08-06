comscore Nokia 8.1 receives Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 Android security patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch, corner swipe for Google Assistant
News

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch, corner swipe for Google Assistant

News

The Nokia 8.1 smartphone has received Android Q Beta 5 along with July 2019 security patch and corner swipe for Google Assistant.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 3:31 PM IST
nokia-8.1-black-bgr-10

The latest Android Q Beta 5 is now available on the Nokia 8.1 smartphone. This beta lets you invoke Google’s virtual assistant with a swipe gesture from either of the bottom corners. If you were already part of the developer program, then you can easily upgrade from Beta 3 to 5. Furthermore, you can only get this latest corner gesture for triggering Google Assistant if have eligible Nokia 8.1 models including TA-1119, TA-1121, or TA-1128.

To check whether your Nokia smartphone is compatible or not, you can head over to the phone’s Settings section > System > About Phone > Model & hardware. The company also says that the release also includes the July 2019 Android security patch. “At the moment we are only able to offer an upgrade from Android Q Beta 3 to Android Q Beta 5. An upgrade from Android 9 Pie to Android Q Beta 5 is in the works and will be released shortly,” Nokia said.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

The phone maker also said, “If you have any doubts about sideloading either the Android Q preview build or the Android 9 Pie rollback build, we recommend waiting for full over-the-air (OTA) support, which we hope to make available in August 2019.” Besides, the software giant is expected to release the latest Android Q operating system this fall.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

To recall, the Nokia 8.1, which is an Android One device, launched in India in the year 2018. As for the specifications, the handset comes with a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass, full HD+ resolution (2246×1080 pixels). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

Realme shares information about Android Q update, dark mode, Digital Wellbeing, and more

Also Read

Realme shares information about Android Q update, dark mode, Digital Wellbeing, and more

The phone is available with up to 128GB onboard storage option, which can be expanded up to 400GB via a microSD card. For photography, the Nokia 8.1 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 20-megapixel camera on the front. Additionally, the Nokia 8.1 will receive the Android Q OS soon.

Features Nokia 8.1
Price 26999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 13MP
  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 3:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
News
Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

News

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

Amazon India to offer discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

Deals

Amazon India to offer discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

News

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

News

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch

News

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

News

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4
Nokia 9 PureView deal alert: Rs 2,299 off on Amazon India

Deals

Nokia 9 PureView deal alert: Rs 2,299 off on Amazon India
MIUI 11 will come with improved system stability, fewer ads

News

MIUI 11 will come with improved system stability, fewer ads
Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

News

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 चीन में होगा आयोजित, ये दो भारतीय टीमें लेंगी हिस्सा

Xiaomi Redmi 7A ऑनलाइन के बाद अब आपके पड़ोस की दुकान में भी 6,199 रुपये में मिलेगा

Flipkart National shopping Days sale vs Amazon freedom sale

Xiaomi जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Redmi Note 8 स्मार्टफोन, 64MP कैमरा हो सकता है शामिल

Realme ने एक साल में बेचे 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

News

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
News
Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

News

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4
Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

News

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15
Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

News

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

News

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks