Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update
Nokia 8.1 gets latest Android 10 OS; becomes first Nokia smartphone to get updated

Nokia 8.1 is now company's first smartphone to receive the stable Android 10 OS update. In an official press statement, the company has once again reiterated that all Nokia smartphones will get the latest OS in 2020.

  • Published: October 9, 2019 4:34 PM IST
Nokia smartphones have an unbeaten track record of monthly security updates over other brands. Today, HMD Global has announced the official roll out of Android 10 OS for the Nokia 8.1 smartphones. It is now company’s first Nokia smartphone to receive the stable Android 10 OS update. In an official press statement, the company has once again reiterated that all Nokia smartphones will get the latest OS in 2020.

The latest Android 10 OTA for the Nokia 8.1 has started rolling out today. Assuming the standard gradual roll out, we expect the update to slowly reach all smartphones in the coming weeks. Also, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download it automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates.

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1 to receive Android 10 (Go Edition) update in 2020

“Our software upgrade commitment is about delivering the very best experiences to everyone – whether you’re using an entry level smartphone through to a flagship. We promised a fast roll out of Android Oreo and Android Pie across our portfolio and again we’re committed to deliver as fast with Android 10, starting with the Nokia 8.1 and taking it across our portfolio in the coming months” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

As part of the update, Nokia 8.1 smartphones will get a host of new features from Google’s version of Android 10. Along with the new privacy controls, the smartphone will get Android 10 navigation gestures and ‘Smart Reply’ feature. Google’s new ‘Focus mode’ and ‘Family Link’ ate also part of the Android 10 features.

Features Nokia 8.1
Price 15,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
OS Android 10
Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  Published Date: October 9, 2019 4:34 PM IST

