Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

HMD Global has started rolling out a new OTA update for Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus which brings March 2019 security patch and more.

  Published: March 19, 2019 9:29 AM IST
Nokia 7.1 1

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Among all the Android smartphone OEMs out there, HMD Global has a good track record when it comes to rolling out quick and timely software updates. The company has now started rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones. The update is seeding as an OTA, and it brings the latest March 2019 security patch along with other fixes and performance improvements.

As reported by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 5.1 Plus update is about 85MB in size, and it is rolling out in India. The Nokia 8.1 Plus, on the other hand, has an update size of 127MB and is rolling out in India and Poland.

The Nokia 8.1 is available in India in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB model priced at Rs 26,999, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 29,999. The Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 10,599. You can buy these smartphones from leading e-commerce sites.

Nokia 8.1: Specifications and Features

The highlight of Nokia 8.1 is the 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED display that runs at Full-HD+ resolution (2246×1080 pixels). Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU, with 4GB / 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. In the photography department, you get a dual rear camera setup – a 12-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is armed with a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, sports a 5.8-inch display with a HD+ display running at a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup – a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel secondary image sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. To keep things ticking, there is a 3,060mAh battery with standard 10W charging support.

Both the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus now run Android 9 Pie OS, come with dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE connectivity, and USB Type-C port.

  Published Date: March 19, 2019 9:29 AM IST

