comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco get discounts up to Rs 6,000; last day to avail the offers
News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco get discounts up to Rs 6,000; last day to avail the offers

News

Today is the last date to avail the discounts being offered as a part of the ‘Nokia Phones Fan Festival’. Healthy discounts are being offered on smartphones like the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 1:15 PM IST
Nokia 3.2 (9)

Earlier this week, it was reported that the benefits of the ‘Nokia Phones Fan Festival’ were being extended. Today happens to be the last day to take advantage of the offers. As a part of this festival, smartphones like the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco received up to Rs 6,000 discount. Before the offers cease to exist, here’s a quick look at all of them.

Nokia 6.1 Plus offer

If you plan to buy the Nokia 6.1 Plus, use the promo code ‘FANFESTIVAL’ to get Rs 1,000 discount. The discount is valid on both 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants. After using the promo code, the Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 14,499, while the 6GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 15,999.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

Buyers will additionally be entitled to Rs 2,000 cashback, and 240GB date from Airtel. The cashback will be in the form of Rs 50 vouchers per month for 40 months on Rs 199, Rs 249, and Rs 448 plans. The free data, on the other hand, will be offered in the form of 20GB for 12 recharges.

Nokia 7.1 offer

Buyers will be able to get a similar Rs 1,000 discount on the Nokia 7.1 by using the promo code ‘FANFESTIVAL’. After using the code, the Nokia smartphone will be available for Rs 16,999. Additionally, buyers will be able to take advantage of Airtel’s operator offer. Prepaid users will get 1TB of data on the Rs 199 plan, while postpaid users will get 120GB additional data plus three months of Netflix subscription on the Rs 499 plan.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia 8 Sirocco offer

Buyers will be able to avail a similar Rs 1,000 discount by using the ‘FANFESTIVAL’ promo code. After using the promo code, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available for Rs 35,999. Buyers will additionally get 120GB of free 4G data from Bharti Airtel.

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in May 2019

Nokia 8.1 offer

The highest discounts are being offered for the Nokia 8.1 variants. Buyers can use the ‘FAN6000’ promo code to get Rs 6,000 discount on the Nokia 8.1 4GB variant. Alternatively, they could use the ‘FAN4000’ promo code to get Rs 4,000 discount on the Nokia 8.1 6GB variant. After using the promo codes, the 4GB variant will be available for around Rs 21,999, while the 6GB variant will be available for Rs 25,999.

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in May 2019

Additionally, if you’re an Airtel prepaid subscriber, you will get 1TB of free 4G data on plans starting from Rs 199. Postpaid users, on the other hand, will get 120GB additional data, three months of Netflix subscription, and one year of Amazon Prime subscription on plans starting from Rs 499.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 1:15 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

News

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

Google acknowledges G Suite security lapse

News

Google acknowledges G Suite security lapse

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed
Nokia 6.1 Plus, 5.1 Plus get up to Rs 2,200 discount

Deals

Nokia 6.1 Plus, 5.1 Plus get up to Rs 2,200 discount
Nokia 3.2 Review

Review

Nokia 3.2 Review
Nokia 3.2 launched in India: Price, features, specifications

News

Nokia 3.2 launched in India: Price, features, specifications
Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 get May security update

News

Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 get May security update

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV ने लॉन्च किए 6 नए SD और HD चैनल्स वाले लॉग टर्म प्लान

Call of Duty Mobile: ऐसे मिलेगा इस PUBG जैसे मोबाइल गेम का एक्सेस, यूं करें Pre-Register

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 और Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन का एक्सपीरियंस 3 जून के बाद होगा और बेहतर

बटन-लेस स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है Google का अपकमिंग Pixel 4

Samsung Galaxy A70s में होगा 64 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, जानें फीचर्स

News

WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020
News
WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed
Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

News

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India
Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie