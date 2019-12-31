Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out

HMD Global seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView users. The new update brings the latest December 2019 security patch to both the devices. Taking a closer look at the change-log for both the smartphones, the update does not come with any additional fixes. However, this still makes HMD Global one of the fastest device makers to roll out the latest Android security patch.

According to Nokia Power User, this update is likely rolling out in select markets. This means that the update will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Once HMD Global has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the wider roll-out availability will begin.

How to download Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView update

The Nokia 8.1 update is rolling out in countries including India, Poland, and the Netherlands. Whereas, the Nokia 9 PureView update is rolling out in Finland. The report noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official update for any regional fixes and improvements.

The Nokia 8.1 December 2019 security update is merely 7MB in size. While the Nokia 9 Pureview update is 72MB in size. Users will be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update.

Update changelog

In terms of Changelog, the Nokia December 2019 security update brings a fix for a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. The issue could have allowed a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and gain privileged access to the phone. Thankfully, Nokia changelog says that the issue has been fixed. The update improves system stability and user interface enhancements as well.

