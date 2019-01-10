comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 8.1 Plus renders surface online; highlight ‘punch-hole’ front-facing lens
News

Nokia 8.1 Plus renders surface online; highlight ‘punch-hole’ front-facing lens

News

It seems HMD Global will be the next Android OEM to follow the hottest new trend in smartphone design.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 9:02 AM IST
nokia-8-1-plus

Image Credit: OnLeaks & 91Mobiles

It’s been only a month since HMD Global launched Nokia 8.1. However, it seems that the Finnish technology company, which holds the license to manufacture and market Nokia-branded smartphones, has already begun work on the 8.1’s successor. And if the freshest details are any indication, it appears that successor is going to be quite something.

A fresh batch of alleged Nokia 8.1 Plus (assuming that’s what the name is) have leaked online, courtesy of the ever-reliable tipster OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. The renders show the yet-to-be-launched smartphone having a design largely similar to the existing Nokia 8.1. However, there’s one key difference – a ‘punch-hole’ in the display for the front-facing lens. It looks like HMD Global will be the next Android OEM to adopt what’s shaping up to be the next big trend in smartphone (display) design, with Nokia 8.1 Plus kicking things off. It’s worth mentioning that are already a handful of smartphones having the funky ‘punch-hole’ display for housing the front-facing lens, including Samsung’s Galaxy A8s, Huawei’s Nova 4, and Honor’s View 20.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out

Also Read

Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Thanks to the new design, Nokia 8.1 Plus will have an almost bezel-less (on three sides) 6.22-inch display, with only a slightly thicker chin bezel for the Nokia logo. The renders also show the smartphone having an ‘glass sandwich’ design, with a 3.5mm audio port on the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The dual-lens rear camera system with ZEISS-enhanced optics will also be there, with a fingerprint sensor just below it. It goes without saying that like all of HMD Global’s recent smartphones, Nokia 8.1 Plus will be an Android One-certified smartphone.

You Might be Interested

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 13MP
Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A8s
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Triple Cameras - 24MP + 10MP + 5MP
Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 4
Android 9 Pie
Octa Core processor
48MP + 16MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: January 10, 2019 9:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out
thumb-img
News
Watch a self-driving Tesla hit a robot at CES 2019
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China
thumb-img
News
Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch tomorrow: Expected specifications and price

Nokia 8.1 Plus may come with a 'punch-hole' display

Xiaomi The Bigger Picture launch event: Here is how to watch the livestream

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today

Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 8.1 Plus may come with a 'punch-hole' display

News

Nokia 8.1 Plus may come with a 'punch-hole' display
Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out
Nokia 9 PureView may feature digital photography technology from 'Light'

News

Nokia 9 PureView may feature digital photography technology from 'Light'
Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples posted

News

Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples posted
Nokia 6.1 Plus now available via offline retail stores

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus now available via offline retail stores

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी आज भारत में बड़ी स्क्रीन वाले TV को करेगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

शाओमी Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Huawei Y9 2019 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

ऑनर का 48MP वाला स्मार्टफोन खींचता है ऐसी तस्वीरें

CES 2019: हुंडई की यह कार 5 फुट की दीवार पर भी कर देगी चढ़ाई, जानें क्या हैं फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch tomorrow: Expected specifications and price
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch tomorrow: Expected specifications and price
Nokia 8.1 Plus may come with a 'punch-hole' display

News

Nokia 8.1 Plus may come with a 'punch-hole' display
Xiaomi The Bigger Picture launch event: Here is how to watch the livestream

News

Xiaomi The Bigger Picture launch event: Here is how to watch the livestream
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today
Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out