Nokia 8.1 Plus renders surface online; highlight ‘punch-hole’ front-facing lens

It’s been only a month since HMD Global launched Nokia 8.1. However, it seems that the Finnish technology company, which holds the license to manufacture and market Nokia-branded smartphones, has already begun work on the 8.1’s successor. And if the freshest details are any indication, it appears that successor is going to be quite something.

A fresh batch of alleged Nokia 8.1 Plus (assuming that’s what the name is) have leaked online, courtesy of the ever-reliable tipster OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. The renders show the yet-to-be-launched smartphone having a design largely similar to the existing Nokia 8.1. However, there’s one key difference – a ‘punch-hole’ in the display for the front-facing lens. It looks like HMD Global will be the next Android OEM to adopt what’s shaping up to be the next big trend in smartphone (display) design, with Nokia 8.1 Plus kicking things off. It’s worth mentioning that are already a handful of smartphones having the funky ‘punch-hole’ display for housing the front-facing lens, including Samsung’s Galaxy A8s, Huawei’s Nova 4, and Honor’s View 20.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Thanks to the new design, Nokia 8.1 Plus will have an almost bezel-less (on three sides) 6.22-inch display, with only a slightly thicker chin bezel for the Nokia logo. The renders also show the smartphone having an ‘glass sandwich’ design, with a 3.5mm audio port on the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The dual-lens rear camera system with ZEISS-enhanced optics will also be there, with a fingerprint sensor just below it. It goes without saying that like all of HMD Global’s recent smartphones, Nokia 8.1 Plus will be an Android One-certified smartphone.