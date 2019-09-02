comscore Nokia 8.1 price slashed in India to Rs 15,999 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 8.1 price slashed in India to Rs 15,999
News

Nokia 8.1 price slashed in India to Rs 15,999

News

Nokia 8.1 smartphone, which was launched last year at Rs 26,999, will now be available for Rs 15,999 (4GB+64GB) across the country. The official Nokia online store notes the permanent price cut.

  • Published: September 2, 2019 10:15 AM IST
nokia-8.1-black-bgr-11

HMD Global, which makes and sells Nokia-branded smartphones, has officially slashed Nokia 8.1 prices in India. The smartphone, which was launched last year at Rs 26,999, will now be available for Rs 15,999 (4GB+64GB) across the country. The official Nokia online store notes the permanent price cut, and it is likely to reflect across other platforms like Amazon India, Flipkart and offline retailers soon. At present, other retailers haven’t slashed the prices. There is also a 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 8.1, which will be available for Rs 22,999.

The Android One smartphone was essentially a global variant of the China-only Nokia X7. The handset offers glass design with notch display like the Nokia 7.1 as well as the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Nokia 8.1 comes in two color combinations – Blue/Silver and Iron/Steel.

Nokia 8.1

Image: Nokia India online store

Nokia 8.1: Specifications and Features

As for the specifications, the Nokia 8.1 packs a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass and Full-HD+ resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 400GB via the microSD card slot.

Nokia 7.2 live photo posted by Zeiss executive ahead of September 5 launch at IFA 2019

Also Read

Nokia 7.2 live photo posted by Zeiss executive ahead of September 5 launch at IFA 2019

In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back including a 12-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The Nokia 8.1 is an Android One smartphone by HMD Global, and it offers the stock Android experience. It comes with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the Nokia 8.1 include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Features Nokia 8.1
Price 15,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 13MP
  • Published Date: September 2, 2019 10:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India
thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

Editor's Pick

Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details
News
Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details
Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

News

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

News

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

News

Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon: OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get Rs 2,000 discount until September 6

Deals

OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon: OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get Rs 2,000 discount until September 6

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging

Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5 Pro Review

Review

Realme 5 Pro Review
Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
Nokia 8.1 price slashed in India to Rs 15,999

News

Nokia 8.1 price slashed in India to Rs 15,999
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

News

Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India
Five Android TV worth considering this festive season

Top Products

Five Android TV worth considering this festive season

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z1x गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन 6 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel ने Xstream प्लेटफॉर्म को न्यू स्ट्रीमिंग stick और set-top-box के साथ किया लॉन्च

OnePlus 7T Pro ज्यादा तेजी से होगा चार्ज, कंपनी पेश कर सकती है नई टेक्नोलॉजी

Reliance Jio Fiber : देशभर पांच सितंबर से शुरू होगी जियो फाइबर सर्विस, जानें प्लान्स, कीमत और वेलकम ऑफर्स की पूरी डिटेल्स

Lenovo A6 Note के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं सारी मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details
News
Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details
Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

News

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut
Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

News

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription
Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging

News

Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

News

Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know