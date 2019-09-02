Nokia 8.1 price slashed in India to Rs 15,999

HMD Global, which makes and sells Nokia-branded smartphones, has officially slashed Nokia 8.1 prices in India. The smartphone, which was launched last year at Rs 26,999, will now be available for Rs 15,999 (4GB+64GB) across the country. The official Nokia online store notes the permanent price cut, and it is likely to reflect across other platforms like Amazon India, Flipkart and offline retailers soon. At present, other retailers haven’t slashed the prices. There is also a 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 8.1, which will be available for Rs 22,999.

The Android One smartphone was essentially a global variant of the China-only Nokia X7. The handset offers glass design with notch display like the Nokia 7.1 as well as the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Nokia 8.1 comes in two color combinations – Blue/Silver and Iron/Steel.

Nokia 8.1: Specifications and Features

As for the specifications, the Nokia 8.1 packs a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass and Full-HD+ resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 400GB via the microSD card slot.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back including a 12-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The Nokia 8.1 is an Android One smartphone by HMD Global, and it offers the stock Android experience. It comes with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the Nokia 8.1 include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Features Nokia 8.1 Price 15,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,500mAh

