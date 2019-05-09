comscore
  Nokia 8.1 update rolling out with April 2019 Android security patch and more
Nokia 8.1 update rolling out with April 2019 Android security patch and more

Nokia 8.1 is getting a software update less than a month after it had received an incremental update. The new Android update for Nokia 8.1 brings in April security patch and more.

  Published: May 9, 2019 11:19 AM IST
HMD Global has been fairly regular in pushing out software updates for its Nokia smartphones. The latest to receive an update is the Nokia 8.1, which had last got an update less than a month back. With the latest update, April 2019 Android security patch is being pushed to the device. Read on to find out everything that the update brings to the Nokia 8.1.

The update is said to have been pushed to select countries, including India and Poland, NPU reports. The firmware version 5.59e is about 238.3MB in size. Along with the April security patch, the update improves overall system stability as well as the user interface.

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in May 2019

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in May 2019

Though this is not really a huge update, it is advisable to have a steady Wi-Fi connection when initiating the update process. As is always the case, the update should be rolling out in phases. In case you haven’t received a notification yet, you can head over to Settings -> About Phone to manually check for the update.

Nokia 8.1 price in India, features, specifications

HMD Global had launched the Nokia 8.1 in India in two variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 26,999, but is currently down to Rs 24,999. The top model, on the other hand, with 128GB and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 29,999.

Nokia 8.1 Review: Gimmick-free capabilities

Nokia 8.1 Review: Gimmick-free capabilities

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Nokia 8.1 packs a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass and FHD+ (2246×1080 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The internal memory on both variants can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

For photography, the Nokia 8.1 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE support, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

