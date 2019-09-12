Just yesterday, HMD Global started rolling out September 2019 Android security patch to its Nokia smartphones. The roll out began with the Nokia 4.2, and next in line is the Nokia 8.1. Read on to find out everything on the latest Nokia 8.1 update.

Google rolled out the September 2019 security patch alongside its latest Android 10 update. While Android 10 has only reached a couple of devices, the latest security patch is slowly rolling out to a few devices. Just like Nokia 4.2, the Nokia 8.1 update too is incremental in nature, and doesn’t bring in huge changes. The update is about 95MB in size, and is rolling out to users in India, Nokiamob reports.

The Finnish company usually rolls out the update in phases, and it should reach all Nokia units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the OTA update is ready for their devices. Alternatively, they can check manually for the update by heading over to the Settings menu -> System Updates -> Check for updates.

Nokia 8.1 features, specifications, price in India

The Nokia 8.1 launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs 26,999. The device however recently received a price cut, and is now available for Rs 15,999. This pricing is for the base model sporting 64GB storage and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a higher model with 6GB of RAM, which is available for Rs 22,999. The smartphone is available via the official Nokia online store, Amazon India, Flipkart and offline retailers.

Features Nokia 8.1 Price 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,500mAh

