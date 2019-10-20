comscore Nokia 8.2 5G may launch with Snapdragon 735 SoC, 8GB RAM and more
Nokia 8.2 5G may launch with Snapdragon 735 SoC, 8GB RAM and more

The Nokia 8.2 will reportedly offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 chipset, 64-megapixel rear camera, 5G connectivity, 8GB RAM and more. Here's everything you need to know.

nokia-6.2-bgr-6

(Representational image)

HMD Global is soon expected to launch the successor to the Nokia 8.1 smartphone. The upcoming Nokia 8.2 device will reportedly offer support for 5G connectivity. It is expected to be HMD Global’s first smartphone with a pop-up camera. The handset is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 chipset, which will be a successor to Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The upcoming Snapdragon 700-series chip might be based on a 7nm process for better power efficiency. It will reportedly bring the next-generation AI Engine and improvements to performance and gaming, Nokiapoweruser. The company is expected to offer the Nokia 8.2 5G smartphone in three variants. These include 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Again, this will be the first phone from the brand to debut with 8GB RAM.

One can also expect a premium build and promise of two years of a software update with the device. The pop-up camera is tipped to use a 32-megapixel sensor and run Android Q out of the box. There could also be a quad rear camera setup. This setup will reportedly include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the company is planning to launch the device.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 was launched in the year 2018. This handset draws its power from a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is based on a 10nm process. The Nokia 8.1 ships with Android Pie OS out of the box. It features a premium glass and metal design. HMD Global launched this phone with a price label of Rs 26,999. Currently, the Nokia 8.1 is available for Rs 15,199. You get dual cameras at the back as well as a 6.18-inch full HD+ display.

Features Nokia 8.1
Price 26999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie operating system
Display 6.18-inch, FHD+ (2246×1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual sensors – 12MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Battery 3,500mAh

