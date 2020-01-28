Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 may launch at MWC 2020

HMD Global is expected to launch around three Nokia phones at MWC 2020, which will take place in Barcelona next month. The company is expected to unveil the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 smartphones in February 2020. The brand is also said to take the wraps off a new series of Nokia phones at Mobile World Congress, NokiaMob.net reports. Ahead of the launch, a lot of details have already surfaced online. Read on to know more about the mentioned Nokia phones.

Nokia 8.2 5G

The upcoming Nokia 8.2 device will reportedly offer support for 5G connectivity. It is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. This Snapdragon 700-series chip is based on a 7nm process for better power efficiency. The Nokia 8.2 5G smartphone might be available with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB options.

One can also expect a premium build and promise of two years of a software update with the device. The pop-up camera is tipped to use a 32-megapixel sensor and run Android Q out of the box. There could also be a quad rear camera setup. This setup will reportedly include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It could feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. The Nokia 8.2 could launch with a price label of EUR 459 (approximately Rs 36,100).

Nokia 5.2

The rumored Nokia 5.2 is also likely to launch with a water-drop notch. The device could sport a near bezel-less display on the front with a thick chin at the bottom. The handset is likely to offer a 6.2-inch display. HMD Global might add a 16-megapixel camera sensor along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It is likely to be part of the Android One program as the rest of the Nokia-branded devices. Beyond that, the device may run on Snapdragon 632 SoC with a 3,500mAh battery, and 3.5mm audio socket. It will reportedly cost EUR 169 (approximately Rs 13,300). HMD Global is expected to offer the device in two configurations, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Nokia 1.3

It is reportedly the successor to the entry-level Nokia 1 Plus. The device was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website, and comes with a TA-1123 model number. As per the listing, the Nokia 1.3 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC with 4G connectivity and Bluetooth v4.2 support. Like previous devices, this NOkia smartphone too is likely to be a part of the Android One program. This means that the device will come with stock Android OS. The Nokia 1.3 could be priced at EUR 79 (approx Rs 6,200). This Nokia phone is expected to launch with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

