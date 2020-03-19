comscore Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 launch at 10PM IST | BGR India
Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 launch at 10PM IST: How to watch livestream and what to expect

At the online event, Nokia Mobile is expected to launch three new Android-powered smartphones. However, we might have one more surprise in the form of a feature phone running Android.

  • Published: March 19, 2020 9:54 AM IST
Nokia 6.1 Plus chin intext

HMD Global, the Finnish licensee of Nokia smartphone brand, is set to launch new devices today. At an event scheduled for 10:00PM IST, Nokia will unveil its newest budget smartphone lineup including Nokia 5.3. Like other smartphone makers, HMD Global was also expected to introduce new devices at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month.

However, the show got cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, Nokia is hosting an online-only event in Finland where it will introduce new devices. At the event, Nokia is expected to launch its 5G capable smartphone in the form of Nokia 8.2. It is also expected to introduce Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5.3 devices as entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

The Finnish company has already sent out invites for the online-only event. The launch will be streamed live on YouTube and Nokia’s website. Alternatively, you will also be able to watch the live event via the video embedded below. Ahead of the event today, Nokia also confirmed that its smartphones will appear in Daniel Craig’s last Bond film titled No Time To Die. The movie was initially set to release in April but has been postponed to November.

Nokia 8.2 launch: What to expect

In terms of devices, Nokia 8.2 5G is expected to be the biggest star at today’s launch event. It is likely to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform and offer 5G support in select markets. The leaks suggest a design similar to that of Nokia 7.2 with circular camera setup and a waterdrop notch at the front. However, the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 are expected to be the more affordable devices of the pack.

Nokia 5.3 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display and could be powered by Snapdragon 660 or 665 processor. It will come with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and offer 64GB storage. We are looking at quad rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Android One smartphone is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery. Like Nokia 7.2, we could see the smartphone become available in charcoal and cyan color options.

The Nokia 1.3, on the other hand, will be an entry-level Android Go smartphone. It is expected to include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone also leaked in the form of images that showed a notched display and a single rear camera. It will have thick bezels and a big chin to house Nokia branding. We are expecting to see a 5.8-inch display and a 2,920mAh battery.

Story Timeline

