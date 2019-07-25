Nokia 8.2 tipped to launch with 32-megapixel pop-up camera

Nokia 8.2, the successor to Nokia 8.1, is expected to be HMD Global‘s first smartphone with a pop-up camera. The Nokia 8.1 was launched way back in December last year and the company is said to be preparing its successor. The smartphone is also said to use a 32-megapixel sensor for its pop-up selfie camera. This will be in line with what Chinese smartphone makers have done with their smartphones in the recent times.

HMD Global launched Nokia X71 in China recently as its first device with a hole punch display. The device is yet to be launched in the international markets. But MySmartPrice reports citing Ishan Agarwal that the company is ready to launch the Nokia 8.2 with pop-up camera. The report also notes that the smartphone will arrive with Android Q out of the box. This could mean that HMD Global is targeting the smartphone for either second half of August or later. Google is expected to officially release Android Q for Pixel devices during the second or third week of August.

There is not much details available about the Nokia 8.2 besides the fact that it will embrace a pop-up camera. The pop-up camera is tipped to use a 32-megapixel sensor and run Android Q out of the box. The source cannot guarantee the information so it is recommended to take it with the proverbial grain of salt. If leaks are anything to go then HMD Global is said to be working on two Nokia-branded smartphones that support 5G mobile connectivity.

These two devices are expected to debut during the third quarter of 2019. One of the device is tipped to be a flagship powered by Snapdragon 855. The second device could be the mid-ranger, which could be called the Nokia 8.2. It is important to note there is no mid-range chipset with 5G support just yet. It is possible that Nokia 8.2 will be a 4G device powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series mobile platform. One can expect premium build and promise of two years of software update with the device.