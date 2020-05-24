comscore Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter | BGR India
Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company posts teaser on Twitter

Nokia has released a teaser video on its official Twitter page, announcing that the Nokia 8.3 5G device will make its debut soon.

  Published: May 24, 2020 2:58 PM IST
Nokia screen logo

Nokia announced the company’s first 5G phone, Nokia 8.3 5G, during an online event in March. The company had announced the features and price of this phone, although it didn’t mention its launch date and availability of the smartphone. Also Read - Nokia phones offer: Nokia 7.2, 3.2 and more available with up to Rs 2,000 gift card

Now, Nokia has released a teaser video on its official Twitter page, announcing that the Nokia 8.3 5G device will make its debut soon. However, there is no firm information on exactly when the phone will launch. The teaser tweet by verified Nokia Twitter account shows a short video that reiterates the design of the smartphone. The tweet itself highlights the smartphone 5G capability. Also Read - Nokia 5.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Nokia 8.3 5G: Features, specifications

The Nokia 8.3 5G comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It ships with Android 10 OS with support for Android One. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device features a 6.81-inch IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 to come with Snapdragon 730, camera details revealed

The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes Polar Night color. The company is offering the new phone with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of photography, the Nokia 8.3 5G features a quad-camera setup at the back with Zeiss optics.

The setup sports a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and also includes two dedicated 2-megapixel macro lens and a depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options include dual 5G, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It is priced at €599 (about Rs 49,600) in Europe. However, there is no information on when the device will launch in India.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 24, 2020 2:58 PM IST

