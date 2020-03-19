comscore Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global | BGR India
With Nokia 8.3, HMD Global is entering the 5G smartphone market.

  • Updated: March 19, 2020 11:02 PM IST
Nokia is joining the long list of smartphone makers offering 5G smartphones. Nokia 8.3 5G is the first 5G smartphone from the Finnish company. HMD Global, the company with license to Nokia brand, announced the device via an online event today. With Nokia 8.3 5G, the company is preparing to challenge the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and others in the mid-range 5G smartphones. Ahead of the launch today, the company detailed its collaboration with the James Bond movie franchisee.

While the release of 25th Bond Movie, No Time To Die, has been pushed back to November 12, 2020, the smartphone is getting unveiled today. Alongside the Nokia 8.3, HMD Global also launched the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3. The first thing to note here is that Nokia 8.3 5G is built using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform. This new platform brings integrated 5G solution to a price point that is not €1,000.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of Nokia Mobile, said that Nokia 8.2 5G will be the first truly global 5G smartphone. It is not only optimized for the current generation of 5G network but also for future networks as well. In terms of design, the smartphone builds on the Nordic design previously seen on the Nokia 7.2. It also gets a new green color inspired by Northern lights. At the front, there is a 6.81-inch PureDisplay and has a punch hole display as well.

It also features quad rear camera setup with Pureview Imaging experience. The main camera here is the 64-megapixel shooter, which is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The rounding up the rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Zeiss optics allows for new action cam mode with Ozo audio recording. There are also Zeiss Cinematic effects with the ability to shoot LOG format videos. Creators will appreciate software features like anamorphic aspect ratio and ability to add blue flare. There is also a 24-megapixel selfie camera housed inside that punch hole display.

The Nokia 8.3 5G runs Android 10 out of the box and will be available this summer at a global retail price of €599 (around Rs 47,794). It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is not clear whether Nokia 8.3 5G will come to India but it sure seems like an interesting product. With Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme jumping into the mid-range 5G market, Nokia is not shying away from the fight. However, it needs to be seen whether it succeeds convincing customers that its premium value is worth their wallet.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 10:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 19, 2020 11:02 PM IST

