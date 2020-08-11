comscore Nokia 8.3 design and camera teased in new video | BGR India
Nokia 8.3 appears in real-life video, could be available soon

Nokia 8.3 was introduced in March this year but production delays have pushed its availability in the market.

  Published: August 11, 2020 5:47 PM IST
Nokia launched the 8.3 5G smartphone earlier this year. But due to the pandemic, the product has faced production issues, forcing the brand to delay its availability. However, the company has given us the first real-life look at the phone, and what it promises for consumers. Also Read - Nokia to launch 50-inch 4K and 32-inch FHD TV in India soon

HMD Global, which has the license to make Nokia-brand Android phones, has showcased the design imprint of the Nokia 8.3. The company’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas showed us the back panel of the phone. He tweeted the photo, which incidentally was shot using the Nokia 8.3 5G itself. He added, “I think the team did a great job with the Polar Night color & finish.” This statement likely hints the production issues have been taken care of. Which means the availability of 8.3 5G could be on the cards. Also Read - Nokia C3 launched with 5.99-inch display, Android 10: Check price and other details

Nokia announced the launch of its first 5G smartphone Nokia 8.3 5G in March this year. The company had also announced its feature and price without giving us a clear timeline on its availability. And considering India is a big market for the brand, expect HMD Global to bring the 5G device to the country very soon. Also Read - Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security update

Nokia 8.3 5G Specifications

The Nokia 8.3 5G comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It ships with Android 10 OS with support for Android One. It comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device features a 6.81-inch IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution.

The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes Polar Night color. The company is offering a new phone with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of photography, the 8.3 5G features a quad-camera setup at the back with Zeiss optics. The phone gets 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixel sensor, and a depth sensor. On the front, you have a 24-megapixel camera. Nokia 8.3 5G is priced at €599 (about Rs 49,600) in Europe.

