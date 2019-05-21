comscore
Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 start receiving May 2019 Android security update

Both the Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 have started receiving the latest security update. The Nokia 8 update is 74.5 MB in size, while the Nokia 6 update is about 334.2 MB.

HMD Global has rolled out the latest May 2019 Android security update for two Nokia smartphones. A fresh report claims that both the Nokia 8 and Nokia 6 have started receiving the latest security update. The Nokia 8 update is 74.5 MB in size, while the Nokia 6 update is about 334.2 MB. The update will hit the handsets gradually, and one can check it manually by heading over to Settings -> system updates.

The update doesn’t bring any significant change and only offers the May Android Security patch. One of the issues that this update resolves is a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker “using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process,” NPU reports.

Nokia 6 features, specifications

The Nokia 6 was launched back in June 2017. To recall, the Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top for protection. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. On the photography front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor and a single 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The handset is kept alive by a 3,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the Nokia 6 includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB type C-port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Nokia 8 features, specifications

The Nokia 8 is a two-year-old device. The handset features a 5.3-inch display with QHD resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, which is accompanied by 4GB RAM. There is a combination of a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual camera sensors on the rear side, coupled with Zeiss lenses. On the front, the company has added the same 13-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

Besides, the company recently launched a new Nokia 4.2 smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 10,990 and is already available for purchase via Nokia’s official website. The Android One device packs a 5.71-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, a 3,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and more. HMD Global is also rumored to soon launch a new Nokia 3.2 handset in India.

