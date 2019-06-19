Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco get June Android security update

The Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco have started receiving the latest June Android security patch. The Nokia 8 update is 85.4MB in size. The company has rolled out the update for Nokia 8 users based in Australia, India, Indonesia and Netherlands. For now, the Nokia 8 Sirocco update is available only in Serbia. Nokia users can check the latest update under phone settings.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco users should be getting a notification about a new software update. The update size for the same phone is 97.1 MB in size. Furthermore, the changelog doesn’t mention much except that the devices are getting the June Android security patch. This patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in Media framework, NPU reports. This could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

To recall, the company launched the Nokia 8 Sirocco in April 2018. The device comes with a 5.5-inch display along with 16:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at QHD resolution. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood. It also has a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. On the photography front, the handset packs a dual-cameras at the back. This comprises of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel camera. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Fuelling the device is a 3,260mAh battery. It also offers support for wireless charging tech. Moreover, this Nokia device is also IP67 rated.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Talking about the Nokia 8, this is also HMD Global’s flagship smartphone. The company launched the handset with a 5.3-inch QHD display. At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC aided by 4GB RAM. There is a combination of a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel rear sensors, coupled with Zeiss lenses. Furthermore, Nokia has also incorporated a 13-megapixel sensor on the front.

Besides, the company has also launched the sequel to the Nokia 8, which it calls Nokia 8.1. This smartphone packs a 6.18-inch FHD+ panel with notch design. The device also houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The Nokia 8.1 features a dual-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor.

Story Timeline