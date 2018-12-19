Nokia 8 finally gets Android 9 Pie, official roll out starts today

Nokia 8 is finally getting the much delayed Android 9 Pie update. Finnish company HMD Global just announced that the beta testing for Nokia 8 is now over and the company has begun official roll out of Android Pie for its flagship smartphone from last year.

In a Twitter post, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, revealed that the official Android Pie update for Nokia 8 will start rolling out today. So, if you own a Nokia 8 then keep looking for a notification saying that a new update is available for your smartphone. As one would expect from any software update, the Android Pie roll out for Nokia 8 will happen in a phased manner and only a handful of users will get the update at first.

Nokia 8 Android Pie update hit a snag just like the one for Nokia 7.1 plus and it forced the Finnish company to rethink its strategy around the update release. The first hint regarding Nokia 8 getting Android Pie update was spotted on a Geekbench listing. HMD Global has one of the most consistent track record when it comes to release of Android Pie update.

The company has already updated Nokia 7 plus, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus to Android Pie and its newest flagship, the Nokia 8.1, was released with Android Pie out of the box. With the release of Pie for Nokia 8, the company has just expanded its list of devices running the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

While more and more smartphones are getting updated to Android Pie, the track record of the newest version has been rosy so far. To recall, Android 9 Pie was released in August and arrived first on Google’s own Pixel smartphones and then on Essential Phone. According to Google’s own distribution numbers, the Android Pie update is yet to register while Android Oreo and Nougat command a market share of 21.5 percent and 28.2 percent respectively. Google is expected to update Android distribution numbers sometime this month and we will need to wait and see if Android Pie shows up.