Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update to roll out soon

Nokia 8 owners will soon receive the latest Android 9 Pie update. Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas recently tweeted, “The new features many of you have been asking for will be there.” The tweet doesn’t mention the release date of the update, but suggests that it will soon make its way to units.

Sarvikas also asserted the reason for the delay is due to issues with VoLTE in India, and that the company is working on a new software version. In the meantime, it is worth noting that the company has rolled out the latest Android operating system to nearly all Nokia smartphones. Unsurprisingly, devices that are a part of Google’s Android One program are getting the updates first.

Hi team, we had regression on volte in India 🇮🇳 and needed to spin new SW. Also the new features many of you have been asking for will be there. Thank you for your patience 🙏 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 13, 2019

To recall, the Nokia 8 is HMD Global‘s flagship smartphone, featuring a 5.3-inch QHD display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC aided by 4GB RAM. There is a combination of a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel rear camera sensors, coupled with Zeiss lenses. For capturing selfies, Nokia has incorporated a 13-megapixel sensor. The company has also launched the sequel to the Nokia 8, which is labeled as Nokia 8.1.

Besides, rumors are rife that HMD Global will launch a new flagship smartphone, named Nokia 9 PureView at MWC 2019. It is widely rumored to boast a penta-lens camera setup, and pack a 5.99-inch PureDisplay panel with a 2K resolution. It could be built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to feature a large enough 4,000mAh battery.