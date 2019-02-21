comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 8 Android Pie update rolling out with February 2019 security patch
News

Nokia 8 Android Pie update rolling out with February 2019 security patch

News

The update for Nokia 8 also comes with system improvements and updated Google Security Patch.

  • Published: February 21, 2019 1:31 PM IST
nokia 8 review lead image

Among all Android smartphone makers, HMD Global has been the most consistent when it comes to releasing timely software updates. Since the first launch back at MWC 2017, the Finnish company has been consistent with software updates for its Nokia-branded smartphones.

The company is now rolling out Android Pie update for its Nokia 8 (2017) smartphone. The device was already on Android 9.0 Pie, but the new build version V5.140 for Nokia 8 has been pushed out by the company, which brings along the February 2019 security patch and few improvements on networks issues in India.

The update is rolling out gradually over-the-air (OTA) for users in India, Indonesia, Europe, and other countries. Users will be prompted with a notification or can manually look for this update through settings update menu. As reported by NokiaMob, the update brings some user interface enhancements along with a new battery optimization system that prioritizes performance based on the importance of apps and services. Additionally, Nokia has also improved on optimization of screen brightness levels and some predictive app actions.

The new Android 9.0 Pie update for Nokia 8 smartphone also brings Digital Wellbeing function, which lets you track the amount of time spent using the device. The feature is meant to help you regain control of your digital life. Digital Wellbeing provides a comprehensive dashboard of a user’s smartphone habits, tracking details such as total device unlocks, and time spent using specific apps.

Watch: Nokia 8 First Look

Nokia 8 Specifications, Features

To recall, Nokia 8 was launched in India in September 2017. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC, the flagship smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and support for microSD cards of up to 256GB. It has a 5.3-inch Quad-HD IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels resolution and a standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

Nokia 8’s USP is its Zeiss-branded dual-camera system, comprised of two 13-megapixel sensors (one RGB and one monochrome). There’s also a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes with a ‘Bothie’ feature, which allows photos and videos to be captured simultaneously from both front and rear camera systems.

You Might be Interested

Nokia 8

Nokia 8

3.2

28999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core Processor
13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash
  • Published Date: February 21, 2019 1:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 8 gets new Android Pie update
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 lossless zoom tech teased again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

News

MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today

News

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Nokia 8 gets new Android Pie update

Apple is planning to combine the iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps by 2021: Bloomberg

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key

MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 8 gets new Android Pie update

News

Nokia 8 gets new Android Pie update
Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

News

Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out
Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent

News

Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent
Meizu Note 9 launch date revealed

News

Meizu Note 9 launch date revealed
Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 को कंपनी ने डायमंड कट डिजाइन और ड्यूल कैमरे के साथ किया टीज, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Honor Watch Magic की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे से, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत

इंटरनेट पर फिर लीक हुई OnePlus 7 की बिना नॉच डिस्प्ले वाली तस्वीर

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और M20 को खरीदने का आज एक और मौका, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी ने XiaoAI Mini TV स्मार्ट स्पीकर को किया पेश, अमेजन को मिलेगी टक्कर

News

Nokia 8 gets new Android Pie update
News
Nokia 8 gets new Android Pie update
Apple is planning to combine the iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps by 2021: Bloomberg

News

Apple is planning to combine the iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps by 2021: Bloomberg
Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

News

MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed