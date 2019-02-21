Nokia 8 Android Pie update rolling out with February 2019 security patch

Among all Android smartphone makers, HMD Global has been the most consistent when it comes to releasing timely software updates. Since the first launch back at MWC 2017, the Finnish company has been consistent with software updates for its Nokia-branded smartphones.

The company is now rolling out Android Pie update for its Nokia 8 (2017) smartphone. The device was already on Android 9.0 Pie, but the new build version V5.140 for Nokia 8 has been pushed out by the company, which brings along the February 2019 security patch and few improvements on networks issues in India.

The update is rolling out gradually over-the-air (OTA) for users in India, Indonesia, Europe, and other countries. Users will be prompted with a notification or can manually look for this update through settings update menu. As reported by NokiaMob, the update brings some user interface enhancements along with a new battery optimization system that prioritizes performance based on the importance of apps and services. Additionally, Nokia has also improved on optimization of screen brightness levels and some predictive app actions.

The new Android 9.0 Pie update for Nokia 8 smartphone also brings Digital Wellbeing function, which lets you track the amount of time spent using the device. The feature is meant to help you regain control of your digital life. Digital Wellbeing provides a comprehensive dashboard of a user’s smartphone habits, tracking details such as total device unlocks, and time spent using specific apps.

Watch: Nokia 8 First Look

Nokia 8 Specifications, Features

To recall, Nokia 8 was launched in India in September 2017. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC, the flagship smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and support for microSD cards of up to 256GB. It has a 5.3-inch Quad-HD IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels resolution and a standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

Nokia 8’s USP is its Zeiss-branded dual-camera system, comprised of two 13-megapixel sensors (one RGB and one monochrome). There’s also a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes with a ‘Bothie’ feature, which allows photos and videos to be captured simultaneously from both front and rear camera systems.