Nokia 8 gets August security update 2019 in select markets

Nokia 8 is now getting Android security patch for the month of August 2019. The smartphone is getting August Security update 2019 in select markets. The changelog reveals the update only brings August security patch and there is no other changes. The update is reportedly being pushed first to Nokia 8 users in Iraq. The update is expected to expand to other markets in the coming weeks. If you are impatient then you can check for the update manually or use a VPN service.

According to Nokiapoweruser, the August security update 2019 for Nokia 8 is a 86MB download. When the update becomes available, you will either be prompted to download the update or check manually. You can check for update from Settings >> System Updates >> Check for update. The changelog only mentions August security update, which means there is no other change. The August security update is an important update since it addresses a critical vulnerability in the system.

According to Android security bulletin, the update patches a critical security vulnerability in the system component. It could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code using a PAC file within the context of a privileged process. The update also brings patches for the kernel and media framework. It also addresses issue seen with Broadcom and Qualcomm components. The update being released for Nokia 8 further shows HMD Global’s consistency with software updates.

The Finnish company recently announced that it will offer security updates for another year to Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. These devices will move from monthly security update to quarterly update cycle.

Features Nokia 8 Price 28999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core Processor OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display IPS Display-5.3 inches-QHD (2560 x 1440 Pix) Internal Memory 64GB, 4GB RAM Rear Camera 13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash Front Camera 13 MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash Battery 3090 mAh Battery

Story Timeline