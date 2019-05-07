Nokia 8 gets new software update with April Android security patch: Report

Nokia 8 has reportedly started receiving the new software update, which is based on Android 9 Pie. The update also brings the April Android security patch. It will hit the Nokia 8 device gradually via OTA (over-the-air). Furthermore, this is just a minor update as it doesn’t offer any new features or major changes. The latest update comes with build number V5.150.

Moreover, this update is currently available in countries like Australia and India, as per NPU. At the moment, there is no word on when the update will be rolled out to other regions. The update is about 255.4MB in size, and reportedly brings improved system stability and user interface enhancements. The Nokia 8 owners can head to the Settings menu to check the update. In Settings, you will find the update in About phone -> System updates.

Nokia 8 price, features, specifications

To recall, HMD Global launched its Nokia 8 smartphone back in 2017. The device sports a 5.3-inch QHD IPS display. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. The flagship device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage option. It is powered by a 3,090mAh battery. At the back is a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel RGB camera and a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front snapper.

Besides, earlier today HMD Global launched a new budget smartphone, called Nokia 4.2. The device packs a 5.71-inch notched display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. You can also expand the internal storage by up to 400GB using a microSD card slot.

The Nokia 4.2 comes with a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The front houses an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies. It is kept alive by a 3,000mAh battery. The Android One smartphone is priced in India at Rs 10,990.