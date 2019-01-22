comscore
  Nokia 8 reportedly starts receiving Android 9 Pie update again
Nokia 8 reportedly starts receiving Android 9 Pie update again

The latest update labeled as V5.110 offers 'Improved system stability' and 'Security patch of December 2018' along with Android 9 Pie.

  January 22, 2019
Recently, we reported that the latest Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 8 got delayed. The Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas asserted “the delay is due to issues with VoLTE in India, and that the company is working on a new software version.” Now, the company seems to have rolled out the Android Pie update to the Nokia 8 units again as several users have started receiving the update, Nokiamob.net reports.

The latest update labeled as V5.110 offers ‘Improved system stability’ and ‘Security patch of December 2018’ along with Android 9 Pie. Besides, the latest Android OS was originally rolled out on December 19, 2018. While the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco have already received the Android Pie update, the Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 is also expected to get the update soon.

Coming back to the two-year-old Nokia 8, the device sports a 5.3-inch QHD display. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood. The smartphone packs dual 13-megapixel rear camera sensors, coupled with Zeiss lenses. The company has stuffed in the same 13-megapixel sensor on the front as well for shooting selfies. There is also a sequel to the Nokia 8, which is labeled as Nokia 8.1.

Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look

Besides, the cited source also revealed that HMD Global was working on a tablet, but the idea was reportedly dropped. The company also dropped the plan of developing a Nokia watch; however, there is a possibility that we witness a few leaked images of the device in the future if the company changes mind.

