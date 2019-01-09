Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out

After rolling out Android 9 Pie update to Nokia 8 smartphones recently, HMD Global has now rolled out the same Pie update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The company, in an official press statement, confirmed that the Nokia 8 Sirocco will now begin receiving the latest Android operating system, Android 9 Pie.

HMD Global has been proactively updating all its Nokia smartphones to Android 9 Pie. With the update coming to Nokia 8 Sirocco, a total of eight Nokia smartphones are now running the latest Android OS. To recall, Android 9 Pie was released in August and arrived first on Google’s own Pixel smartphones and then on Essential Phone. According to Google’s own distribution numbers, Android Pie is yet to register while Android Oreo and Nougat command a market share of 21.5 percent and 28.2 percent respectively.

After an unveiling at MWC 2018, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched in India back in April last year. At the time it was most expensive Nokia device in the country. But since then, it has received multiple price cuts.

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

To quickly recap, the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a 5.5-inch QHD 16:9 display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. There is also 128GB storage on offer. Other features include dual-camera setup (12-megapixel+13-megapixel) at the back with Carl Zeiss optics, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, 3,260mAh battery wireless charging support, and IP67 certification.