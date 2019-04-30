comscore
Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build V4.14B with April security patch in India

The changelog for new Android Pie build for Nokia 8 Sirocco also mentions improved system stability, UI enhancements and more. Just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download this update via a push notification or alternatively you can check for the update manually by going to Settings and searching system updates.

nokia-8-sirocco-lead

HMD Global has started pushing a new Android Pie build with latest security patch to Nokia 8 Sirocco devices in India. The update version V4.14B for the new Android Pie build carries April 2019 security patch, and weighs 353MB in size.

The changelog for new Android Pie build for Nokia 8 Sirocco also mentions improved system stability, UI enhancements and more, first reported by Nokiamob blog. Just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download this update via a push notification or alternatively you can check for the update manually by going to Settings and searching system updates.

The original Android 9 Pie firmware upgrade was shipped to Nokia 8 Sirocco in January this year. HMD Global has been proactively updating all its Nokia smartphones to Android 9 Pie. After the Nokia 8 Sirocco, a total of eight Nokia smartphones were running the latest Android OS.

After an unveiling at MWC 2018, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched in India back in April last year. At the time it was most expensive Nokia device in the country. But since then, it has received multiple price cuts. To quickly recap, the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a 5.5-inch QHD 16:9 display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. There is also 128GB storage on offer. Other features include dual-camera setup (12-megapixel+13-megapixel) at the back with Carl Zeiss optics, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, 3,260mAh battery wireless charging support, and IP67 certification.

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

Last year in December, HMD also launched the successor Nokia 8.1 in India with a price tag of Rs 26,999. The Android One smartphone comes with a 6.18-inch FHD+ PureDisplay IPS LED display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable onboard storage. Other features on the Nokia 8.1 include a dual-camera setup (12-megapixel+13-megapixel) at the back, 20-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support. Being an Android One device, the dual-SIM device runs the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.Nokia 8 Sirocco

