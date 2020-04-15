Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

HMD Global has started pushing out the latest Android 10 update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphone. The company’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, posted the Android 10 roll out information on Twitter noting, “This one goes out to one of my favorites – Nokia 8 Sirocco! Upgrade to the next level with the Android 10.” Also Read - Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 और Nokia 7.2 को मिला डार्क थीम क्विक एक्शन बटन

HMD Global remains the most active device maker to push software upgrades to its all eligible Nokia branded smartphones. With the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the company has pushed Android 10 for 11 of the old Nokia smartphones. Previously, the Android 10 update has also arrived on Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 और Nokia 7.3 स्मार्टफोन 2020 के तीसरे क्वार्टर में हो सकता है लॉन्च

To recall, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched running Android 9 Pie. With the arrival of Android 10, one can expect new gestures, enhanced experience, more privacy and security features, Dark Theme, Focus mode, dedicated ‘Privacy section’ etc., reports FoneArena.

Last week, HMD had pushed Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 smartphones. As part of the roll-out, the update will gradually reach all the users. The stable Android 10 update for the device came out in just about six months after the initial beta roll-out.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

HMD Global has already updated a large majority of its smartphone lineup to the latest version of Android. Besides, back in August 2019, the company said that Nokia has 17 eligible phones in total, which will get Android 10. The smartphones like Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 1 will get the Android 10 update in Q2 2020.

Story Timeline