HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for its Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphone. The latest update brings the January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update however does not mention any newly added features.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco January 2020 Android security update is rolling out for users based in Serbia and India. The OTA update is about 92.6MB in size. It is based on the Android 9 Pie operating system. The new software update still doesn’t bring Android 10 OS. HMD Global though has begun working on it and could roll out the Android 10 update in Q1 2020, DigiStatement reports.

The January 2020 Android security patch with the update primarily fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all the Nokia 8 Sirocco units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

Nokia 8 Sirocco features, specifications

The Nokia 8 Sirocco flaunts a 5.5-inch P-OLED screen with QHD (1440×2560 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and Adreno 540 GPU. It packs a 3,260mAh battery with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

