Nokia 8 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

The Nokia 8 smartphone is getting a new security patch update, which fixes several critical vulnerabilities, and other high-risk issues.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 2:47 PM IST
Finnish smartphone maker, HMD Global, is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 8 smartphone. The new update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not mention any newly added features.

The Nokia 8 January 2020 Android security update is rolling out for users based in Vietnam and the Netherlands. The OTA update is about 87.4MB in size, NPU reports. Users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official roll out for any regional fixes and improvements. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

As per Google’s Android Bulletin website, the January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device that could have allowed the user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Nokia 8 units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. As we are now in the new month, HMD Global is likely to roll out the latest February 2020 security patch to Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

Nokia 8 features, specifications

The Nokia 8 flaunts a 5.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Quad-HD (1440×2560 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The Nokia 8 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and Adreno 540 GPU. It packs a 3,090mAh battery with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

