Nokia 8110 4G gets WhatsApp support after Reliance JioPhone

At MWC 2018, HMD Global revived the iconic Nokia 8110 feature phone by adding modern features. These include a color display, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth, rear camera and more. Running on KaiOS, the feature phone supports Facebook, Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant. Now, after Reliance JioPhone, which also runs on KaiOS, the Nokia 8110 4G has gained support for WhatsApp.

“We’re so happy that our fans in India will get WhatsApp on Nokia 8110 first anywhere in the world. The Nokia 8110 is a phone for ‘the originals’ and I hope along with adding to the style quotient, this new addition of WhatsApp to the already existing bouquet of apps on Nokia 8110 will make it the ideal choice for our fans,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global, was quoted as saying.

We have already tried WhatsApp on the JioPhone and if we have to go by the experience, yes, you can chat with your family and friends on the platform. You can even send and receive photos and videos. However, there are some limitations – you cannot make voice or video calls, and the KaiOS app does not come with the ability to set a status or check photo status of your contacts. But given the fact that the messenger is available on a feature phone itself is a big win for users who don’t want to buy a smartphone.

In terms of specification, the Nokia 8110 is powered by Snapdragon 205 SoC along with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. HMD Global has added a 2.4-inch TFT screen with 240×320 pixels resolution along with 2-megapixel sensor on the back. The device runs on a 1,500mAh battery and even sports a dedicated microSD card slot. The feature phone is priced at Rs 4,999 in India.