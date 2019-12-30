HMD Global is pushing out a new update to Nokia 8110 4G devices. The update carries the build version v17.00.17.01 along with KaiOS 2.5.2 UI. It is about 15MB in size.

The changelog for the Nokia 8110 4G update doesn’t mention any changes or newly added features. However, the latest update version may contain some bug fixes, system-level improvements, and performance enhancements, NokiaMob reports.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases so it should take a while before reaching all units. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update. Users can download the update with either 4G connection or via Wi-Fi since this is an incremental update.

Nokia 8110 4G features, specifications

The Nokia 8110 4G has a 2.4-inch color display, with a 4:3 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 240×320 pixels. The device comes with a Snapdragon 205 SoC under the hood. There is also 512MB of RAM and 4GB internal storage on offer. You can expand the storage up to 64GB using a microSD card.

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 8110 4G comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, and a micro-USB port for charging the device. The highlight of the smart feature phone is that it also comes with 4G VoLTE connectivity. The device packs a 1,500mAh battery that can offer up to 600 hours of standby, 11 hours of talk time, and 48 hours of music playback.

Just like the Reliance JioPhone and JioPhone 2, the Nokia 8110 4G runs KaiOS. It comes with social networking apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter. The device also features Google Search, Maps, and support for Google Assistant.

Story Timeline