Nokia 9.1 PureView may launch in Q4 with 5G and Snapdragon 855 SoC

HMD Global recently launched its penta-lens flagship smartphone, called Nokia 9 PureView, in India. The device was originally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February this year. It took nearly five months to make its debut in India. Now, a few reports suggest that the company will soon launch the successor of this device. The sequel to the Nokia 9 PureView could arrive as the Nokia 9.1 PureView.

Last month, it was reported that Nokia was planning to launch the Nokia 9.1 PureView device in Q3, 2019. Now, NokiaPowerUser reported that HMD Global will launch the device sometime in Q4. The upcoming Nokia flagship is said to offer support for 5G. The handset might also come with better cameras with “special focus on video and low-light performance.”

The report mentioned that “camera speed has also been improved with a combination of better processor and software algorithm improvements with the help of Light.” But the development team still is working on optimizations. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Comparatively, the Nokia 9 PureView packs a Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The upcoming Nokia 9.1 PureView is rumored to feature a punch-hole display design, similar to the Nokia X71. Furthermore, the handset is also expected to run stock Android Q as the launch timeline is predicted to be in Q4. At the moment, it is unknown whether there will be an LTE-only version or not. To recall, HMD Global launched the Nokia 9 PureView device in India earlier this month. The handset comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999 in the country.

The flagship smartphone from Nokia sports a premium glass design and offers a stock Android Pie software. You also get a 2K pOLED display and five cameras at the back of the phone. The rear camera setup includes two 12-megapixel RGB sensors and three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors. The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also IP67 certified, which means the handset is water and dust resistance. The Nokia 9 PureView packs a USB Type-C port too. Notably, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone.

Features Nokia 9 PureView Price 49999 Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Penta – 12MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,500mAh