Nokia 9.2 PureView launch expected in late 2020
Nokia 9.2 PureView launch expected in late 2020, tipped to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset

Tipster Nokia Anew (@nokia_anew) reported on Twitter that the launch of the Nokia 9.2 PureView could be delayed to autumn of this year.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 10:00 AM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview 2

HMD Global will reportedly launch its next flagship Nokia phone in late 2020. Dubbed Nokia 9.2 PureView, this Nokia phone might use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is one of the main reasons for the delay. Tipster Nokia Anew (@nokia_anew) reported on Twitter that the launch of the Nokia 9.2 PureView could be delayed to autumn of this year.

A few months back, it was reported that the company will launch the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView in 2019, but that didn’t happen. The Nokia 9.1 PureView smartphone was widely rumored to debut with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Now, a few reports suggest that the sequel to the Nokia 9 PureView could be called the Nokia 9.2 PureView.

This Nokia phone is most likely to feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. This also means that the smartphone will offer support for 5G as this processor is being bundled with the X55 5G modem only. Apart from the flagship chip, one of the biggest highlights of this phone will be cameras. The original Nokia 9 PureView device offers a penta-lens camera setup at the back.

The new handset is likely to feature an upgraded penta-camera setup on the rear. The rest of the specifications, features and design details of the Nokia 9.2 PureView are currently under wraps. To recall, HMD Global launched the Nokia 9 PureView device in India last year. The device was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February 2019. The handset comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999 in the country.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The flagship smartphone from Nokia sports a premium glass design and offers a stock Android Pie software. You also get a 2K pOLED display and five cameras at the back of the phone. The rear camera setup includes two 12-megapixel RGB sensors and three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors. The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also IP67 certified, which means the handset is water and dust resistance. The Nokia 9 PureView packs a USB Type-C port too. Notably, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone.

Features Nokia 9 PureView
Price 49999
Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Penta – 12MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 10:00 AM IST

