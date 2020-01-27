comscore Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half | BGR India
Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half of 2020: Report

Nokia 9.2 Pureview will come as the successor to Nokia 9 Pureview and the company has reportedly canceled Nokia 9.1 Pureview.

  • Published: January 27, 2020 2:04 PM IST
Nokia 9.2 Pureview and not Nokia 9.1 Pureview is likely to be the successor to Nokia 9 Pureview. HMD Global launched the smartphone at an event in MWC in Barcelona last year. While the company was rumored to launch the successor to Nokia 9 Pureview at MWC next month, the device may have been shelved. A new report claims that the Finnish company won’t launch a new flagship device at MWC 2020. It is believed that the company is instead focusing on Nokia 9.2 Pureview.

While it may not sound good, the plan does seem to make sense. Nokia 9 Pureview was a great smartphone that aimed to change mobile photography experience. It came with a penta-camera setup on the back. The smartphone also pushed computational photography with the use of Light’s fusion technology. However, the device failed to deliver a seamless imaging experience. It was actually limited because of the use of older Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. Nokia 9.1 might have met the same fate with Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Hence, Nokiapoweruser reports that the company is going ahead with Nokia 9.2 instead. This smartphone is rumored to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the newest mobile platform. The tip from a known source, according to NPU, adds that the smartphone will launch during the first half of 2020. However, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. The tip also claims that Nokia 9.2 won’t use “Light camera technology” seen on the original device.

The smartphone is still likely to feature an updated camera setup. The rumors also hint at revival of partnership with Toshiba. There is still a great deal of information unknown about Nokia 9.2 Pureview at this moment. HMD Global is still looking for a breakthrough device. At MWC last year, the company introduced noteworthy smartphones. However, it needs an even bigger launch to challenge Xiaomi, Realme and other Chinese players.

