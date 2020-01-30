The Nokia 9.2 could be HMD Global’s upcoming flagship smartphone, and a successor to the Nokia 9 PureView. And while you would expect it to launch at MWC 2020, rumors are rife that the smartphone may not be official until H2 2020. This also means that HMD Global gets enough time to access its specifications and features. Now, reports indicate that the Nokia 9.2 will come with an interesting feature.

Nokia 9.2 leak detailed

According to a Twitter user @nokia_anew, the Nokia 9.2 will come with an in-display selfie camera. It will be similar to what Oppo recently showed off during Inno Day event in China. This will allow Nokia to do away with the notch, pop-up camera and punch-hole; thus offering a full screen experience. And unlike last year where the company used one-year-old chipset, it will be able to offer the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. Reports also hint that the camera setup on the new smartphone will be similar to the Nokia 9 PureView.

Nokia 400 4G Android feature phone to launch soon

A Nokia phone has made an appearance in the database of Wi-Fi Alliance. The device is listed with model number TA-1208. The listing suggests that the alleged Nokia 400 4G will run on GAFP OS, which is believed to be a version of Android OS for feature phones. A Nokia phone with the same model number was recently spotted on the Bluetooth certification website. The handset is likely to support Bluetooth version 4.2.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing hints that the Nokia 400 4G phone will come with 4G capabilities and support 2.4GHz band with b/g/n connectivity. This upcoming Nokia device could sport a Wi-Fi component SC234X. The handset will support LTE, and it is said to pack a Unisoc processor. NokiaPowerUser reported that the phone could ship with GAFP OS and it is meant for Nokia feature phones from Google.