HMD Global is set to have a busy end of 2020. The brand may launch three new smartphones this year. This is likely to include Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3. As per new reports, all these smartphones could launch at the end of the third quarter or early fourth quarter this year. The company is on track to launch these smartphones and is also testing the new smartphone. Earlier reports indicated that this smartphone could be launched in August or September. And even if there is a delay in the launch, expect HMD Global to introduce them by the fourth quarter.

But the timeline is dependent on factors that are not under the company's control. According to the NPU report, it depends on how much the coronavirus epidemic has an impact on Nokia's production. Having said that, it has been a long time since Nokia launched its new smartphone, especially with the cancellation of MWC 2020 earlier this year.

Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3 details

Reports suggest Nokia 9.3 Pureview will pack a Penta-camera setup like its predecessor. And the main camera lens will be 108 megapixels. Along with this, the phone will have a 120Hz display and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Speaking of Nokia 7.3, this phone is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup with Zeiss optics. According to the reports, the main camera of the phone could be 48 or 64 megapixels.

And finally, the Nokia 6.3, could be announced, running on Snapdragon 730 processor. However, according to some reports, this smartphone could even be offered with Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675. This phone will also have a quad rear camera setup, whose main lens will be 24 megapixels. Additionally, the phone will have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens.

The company has failed to make its mark in the segment, falling below the price-and-hardware value that Chinese mobile brands offer. So we’re hoping HMD Global can finally make things right and give us powerful yet affordable products.