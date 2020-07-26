comscore Nokia 9.3, Nokia 7.3 launch timeline revealed | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 phone launch details revealed
News

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 phone launch details revealed

News

The phone's production plans have been delayed due to the pandemic this year.

  • Published: July 26, 2020 9:01 PM IST
Nokia 9.3 Rander 5

Photo: LetsGoDigital

HMD Global is set to have a busy end of 2020. The brand may launch three new smartphones this year. This is likely to include Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3. As per new reports, all these smartphones could launch at the end of the third quarter or early fourth quarter this year. The company is on track to launch these smartphones and is also testing the new smartphone. Earlier reports indicated that this smartphone could be launched in August or September. And even if there is a delay in the launch, expect HMD Global to introduce them by the fourth quarter. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 gets July 2020 Google security patch

But the timeline is dependent on factors that are not under the company’s control. According to the NPU report, it depends on how much the coronavirus epidemic has an impact on Nokia’s production. Having said that, it has been a long time since Nokia launched its new smartphone, especially with the cancellation of MWC 2020 earlier this year. Also Read - Nokia launches three new audio products: Check features and specifications

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – July 24

Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3 details

Reports suggest Nokia 9.3 Pureview will pack a Penta-camera setup like its predecessor. And the main camera lens will be 108 megapixels. Along with this, the phone will have a 120Hz display and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Speaking of Nokia 7.3, this phone is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup with Zeiss optics. According to the reports, the main camera of the phone could be 48 or 64 megapixels. Also Read - Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

And finally, the Nokia 6.3, could be announced, running on Snapdragon 730 processor. However, according to some reports, this smartphone could even be offered with Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675. This phone will also have a quad rear camera setup, whose main lens will be 24 megapixels. Additionally, the phone will have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens.

Nokia 5.3 gets July 2020 Google security patch

Also Read

Nokia 5.3 gets July 2020 Google security patch

The company has failed to make its mark in the segment, falling below the price-and-hardware value that Chinese mobile brands offer. So we’re hoping HMD Global can finally make things right and give us powerful yet affordable products.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2020 9:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
News
Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

News

Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

News

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

News

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

Most Popular

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally

Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 phone launch timeline revealed

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 phone launch timeline revealed
LG K42 running Android 10 listed on Google Play Console, could launch soon

News

LG K42 running Android 10 listed on Google Play Console, could launch soon
Poco F2 Pro gets stable MIUI 12 update on all variants

News

Poco F2 Pro gets stable MIUI 12 update on all variants
Asus ROG Phone II won't be available in India, here's why

News

Asus ROG Phone II won't be available in India, here's why
Realme 6i launched in India

News

Realme 6i launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO F15 स्मार्टफोन का सस्ता वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, 27 जुलाई से होगी बिक्री

Realme U1 स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा नया अपडेट, जुड़े कई नए फीचर और सिक्योरिटी पैच

सैमसंग ने घटाई इस आकर्षक स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, मिलेंगे 5 कैमरे और दमदार बैटरी

Gmail से इस तरह से हटा सकते हैं Google Meet टैब, सिर्फ कुछ स्टेप करने होंगे फॉलो

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 और Nokia 6.3 कब होंगे लॉन्च, हुआ खुलासा

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
News
Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

News

Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report
Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

News

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why
Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

News

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers