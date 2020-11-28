comscore Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again | BGR India
Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

A report suggests that the Nokia 9.3 PureView launch has been delayed until 2021. The reason for the delay has not been stated.

Nokia 9 Pureview

Representational image

HMD Global has been working on the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView successor for a long time. The smartphone is expected to be the Nokia 9.3 PureView. A new report suggests that the Nokia phone launch has been delayed until 2021. The reason for the delay has not been stated. Also Read - Nokia 2.4 review: One for “stock” Android fans only

The report suggests that the Nokia 9.3 PureView will launch in the first half of 2021. It doesn’t state any specific month for the launch of the smartphone. Considering the innumerable rumours about the Nokia 9.3 PureView surfaced on the internet in the past few months we assume the device to be official in the early few months of 2021. Also Read - Nokia 2.4 launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,399

What we know about Nokia 9.3 PureView

According to the report, the Nokia 9.3 PureView will launch with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 875 processor which the chipmaker is said to announce in the month of December. Unlike other years Qualcomm will announce its flagship Snapdragon 800 series chipset through a virtual launch event. Meanwhile, several other smartphone manufacturers including Samsung are also working on devices with Snapdragon 875 processor. Also Read - Want a good camera phone this festive season? Here are top 5 options under Rs 20,000

Not much is known about the Nokia 9.3 PureView right now but we assume it will be an upgrade version to the Nokia 9 PureView in almost all departments. The Nokia 9 PureView comes packed with a 5.99 inches screen with a resolution of 1440×2880 pixels. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the Nokia 9 PureView features a Penta camera system at the rear panel and a 20MP selfie shooter on the front. It comes with a 3320mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For now, there are no reports on whether the Nokia 9.3 PureView will arrive in India or be exclusive to some of the global markets. The Nokia 9 PureView was launched in the country with a price starting at Rs 49,999. This hints that there are chances that the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView could also head to the Indian market.

  • Published Date: November 28, 2020 9:02 AM IST

