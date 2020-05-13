comscore Nokia 9.3 PureView may feature 8K video, OIS | BGR India
  Nokia 9.3 PureView may feature 8K video, improved Night and Pro modes, and exclusive Zeiss features
Nokia 9.3 PureView may feature 8K video, improved Night and Pro modes, and exclusive Zeiss features

This new information is in line with the previous leaks regarding Nokia 9.3 PureView. Let’s check out the latest information regarding the upcoming smartphone here.

  Published: May 13, 2020 11:54 AM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview 2

Nokia 9 Pureview

HMD Global seems to be working on its rumored camera flagship smartphone, the much anticipated Nokia 9.3 PureView. We are not sure about the possible launch date of the rumored smartphone, including the specifications. However, a new report has just surfaced online sharing some details about the upcoming smartphone. This new information is in line with the previous leaks regarding 9.3 PureView. In addition to confirming the previous leaks, the report also outlines some new information. Let’s check out the fresh information regarding the upcoming smartphone here. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon

Nokia 9.3 PureView leaks; details

According to a report from NokiaPowerUser, the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView may come with 8K video recording. Currently, the company is working on finalizing the camera including features, editing, algorithms, and more. In addition, the source of the information termed the 8K output as “really impressive”. In addition to the 8K video recording, the upcoming smartphone will also feature improved “Pro” and “Night” modes in the camera software. We may get enhanced controls along with “refined algorithms” on 9.3 PureView. The upcoming smartphone will also feature OIS and larger pixel size for better images. These features will result in “big” improvements in the Night mode. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView to sport under-display selfie camera, 120Hz display, and PureDisplay V3

Beyond the usual improvements, the report also highlighted the partnership between HMD Global and Carl Zeiss. Both the teams are working on fine-tuning “exclusive” Zeiss effects on the upcoming smartphone. We are not sure what kind of effects the report is referring to here. This information came weeks after the previous report regarding the camera details on the unreleased smartphone. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

For context, Nokia 9.3 PureView will likely feature a 108-megapixel sensor along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone will also feature a Penta camera setup on the back along with a possible under-display selfie camera. Nokia is also likely working on Nokia PureDisplay V3 for the upcoming smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate.

  Published Date: May 13, 2020 11:54 AM IST

