comscore Nokia 9.3, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November; Expected specifications, features
News

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November; Expected specifications, features

News

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to come with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera capable of 8K video recording. It may also feature a 120Hz display.

  • Published: September 28, 2020 3:29 PM IST
Nokia 9.3 Rander 7

Photo: LetsGoDigital

HMD Global recently launched the budget-oriented Nokia 3.4 and 2.4. Now the Finnish company is reportedly gearing up to launch three new smartphones in November – Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3. All three smartphones have been leaked quite extensively in the past few months and the launch has been reportedly delayed multiple times. Also Read - Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more

A new report by NokiaPowerUser claims that HMD Global is planning to launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 5G at a major launch event in November. While the 6.3 is not explicitly mentioned in the report, it is also expected to be announced. The report mentions that the event is still in the planning phase and could be delayed if required. Moreover, the same report claims sources in retail also expect major launches from HMD Global in November or December. Also Read - Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details

Watch: Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Nokia 9.3 PureView, 7.3 5G, 6.3 expected features, specifications

HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas recently confirmed on Twitter that HMD Global is working on a cheaper 5G smartphone powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 690 chipset. This smartphone is expected to be the 7.3 5G. It is also expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a 6.5-inch full HD+ display. Additionally, the smartphone may also feature a single 24-megapixel selfie camera and quad rear cameras with a primary 48-megapixel sensor. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 Review: Playing the software trump card

The Nokia 6.3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 670/ 675 SoC. The smartphone may also feature a quad-camera setup at the back with ZEISS branded lenses and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, it is also expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.2-inch full HD+ display. Lastly, the 9.3 PureView is the much-delayed successor to last year’s 9 PureView. The flagship smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. It may also feature a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel primary rear camera with support for 8K video recording.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 28, 2020 3:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13
News
Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13
Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 price leaked

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 price leaked

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

News

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

Most Popular

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November
Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
OnePlus brings OxygenOS 11's Zen Mode to Android 10-based phones

News

OnePlus brings OxygenOS 11's Zen Mode to Android 10-based phones
Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more

News

Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy F41 स्मार्टफोन में लगा होगा 64-Megapixel का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 बड़ी स्क्रीन के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, प्री-बुकिंग पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार ऑफर

Google Meet के जरिए अब ये यूजर्स नहीं कर सकेंगे 60 मिनट से ज्यादा लंबी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग

Amazon Vs Flipkart: फेस्टिव सीजन सेल में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट्स पर मिलेगा 80 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

Realme Q सीरीज इस तारीख को हो सकती है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

News

Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13
News
Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13
Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November
Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

News

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon
Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup
Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India

News

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers