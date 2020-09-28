HMD Global recently launched the budget-oriented Nokia 3.4 and 2.4. Now the Finnish company is reportedly gearing up to launch three new smartphones in November – Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3. All three smartphones have been leaked quite extensively in the past few months and the launch has been reportedly delayed multiple times. Also Read - Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more

A new report by NokiaPowerUser claims that HMD Global is planning to launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 5G at a major launch event in November. While the 6.3 is not explicitly mentioned in the report, it is also expected to be announced. The report mentions that the event is still in the planning phase and could be delayed if required. Moreover, the same report claims sources in retail also expect major launches from HMD Global in November or December.

Nokia 9.3 PureView, 7.3 5G, 6.3 expected features, specifications

HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas recently confirmed on Twitter that HMD Global is working on a cheaper 5G smartphone powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 690 chipset. This smartphone is expected to be the 7.3 5G. It is also expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a 6.5-inch full HD+ display. Additionally, the smartphone may also feature a single 24-megapixel selfie camera and quad rear cameras with a primary 48-megapixel sensor.

The Nokia 6.3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 670/ 675 SoC. The smartphone may also feature a quad-camera setup at the back with ZEISS branded lenses and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, it is also expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.2-inch full HD+ display. Lastly, the 9.3 PureView is the much-delayed successor to last year’s 9 PureView. The flagship smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. It may also feature a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel primary rear camera with support for 8K video recording.