Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

The Nokia 9.3 PureView launch is said to take place in the second half of this year. A fresh leak suggests that the upcoming Nokia smartphone will pack a high refresh rate display as well as a staggering high-resolution primary camera. The Nokia 9.3 PureView is rumored to pack a big display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The latest OnePlus 8 Pro also comes with a 120Hz panel.

At the moment, it is unknown whether the new Nokia phone will offer an LCD or an OLED panel. Rumors are rife that the Nokia 9.3 PureView will have an under-display camera, the handset will likely pack an OLED panel. Furthermore, the back camera is tipped to feature a whopping 108-megapixel Samsung-made primary camera. There could also be a 64-megapixel camera, GSMarena reports.

There are reports claiming that the company has tested 24-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 48-megapixel sensors for the Nokia 9.3 PureView, before landing on the 108-megapixel sensor. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Nokia phone could launch in August or September. The launch of the upcoming Nokia phone has been delayed a few times and the core reason is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has taken a huge hit on manufacturing and logistics across the globe.

A few reports claim that the company also wanted to launch the Nokia 9.3 Pureview with Snapdragon 865, instead of the Snapdragon 855. It is expected to feature a 6.29-inch QHD+ P-OLED display with a 2K resolution. The display of the device will reportedly be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It will reportedly come with a 4,500mAh battery that will support Qi wireless charging. The device will most likely have a USB Type-C port for wired fast charging. Nokia is said to sell the smartphone with 6GB or 8GB RAM option with either 128GB or 256GB storage.