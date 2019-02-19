Nokia 9 GeekBench listing confirms 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC

After the FCC listing, the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView has now been spotted on GeekBench confirming Snapdragon 845 and 6GB RAM. The much-anticipated penta-camera setup flagship from HMD Global is expected to launch at MWC 2019. The Finnish company with license to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, has scheduled a global launch event on February 24. We are expecting at least two smartphones including Nokia 9 as well as the Nokia 1 Plus.

The GeekBench listing of Nokia 9 doesn’t include PureView marketing badging, and reveals only a few specifications of the phone which are in line with the previous leaks. The listed ‘HMD Global Nokia 9’ (spotted by Nashvillechatterclass) confirms the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6GB of RAM. For the software, it is noted to come with Android 9 Pie OS, and considering previous association with Google, this could also be Android One smartphone in Nokia‘s lineup.

In terms of performance, the Nokia 9 on GeekBench has scored 2,269 in single-core test, and 8,793 in multi-core test. The highlight of the smartphone is going to be a five-camera setup housed in a circular arrangement.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView has leaked multiple times in the past few months. Recently, the supplied sketches at the FCC listing of Nokia 9 PureView showcased the same penta-camera setup and Android One branding, as previous render leaks and more. Besides this information, the smartphone was listed to come in three variants – a single SIM model (TA-1082), an Android One variant (TA-1087) with dual-SIM support, and one dual-SIM variant (TA-1094) without Android One. It is also listed to feature dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, NFC, and support for ANT+.

As for the additional specs, rumors have tipped that the Nokia 9 is likely to get 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options like dual-SIM card slots, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi are expected.