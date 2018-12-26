comscore
Nokia 9 hands-on photo leaked showing Penta-lens setup, glass back panel

The leaked photo shows the back of the smartphone with Penta-lens camera system, further backing the previous renders and leaks.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 10:09 AM IST
In 2018, HMD Global unveiled a bunch of wallet-friendly and mid-range smartphones. The company was widely rumored to launch its flagship smartphone – Nokia 9 before the end of the year, but the release got delayed to early 2019. Reports claim that the camera production is the main cause of the delay, which is said to be the most significant highlight of the upcoming device. Rumors are rife that the handset could feature five rear cameras, which sounds huge and interesting.

Images of the Nokia 9 have leaked online several times and now, a new alleged hands-on photo of the Nokia 9 has been spotted on Instagram. The photo shows the back of the smartphone with Penta-lens camera system, further backing the previous renders and leaks.

One can notice the Zeiss branded five-camera setup along with two additional cutouts – one for LED flash and another one is speculated to be a proximity sensor. Furthermore, the leaked photo suggests that the device could sport glass rear panel, and the company will likely use a Gorilla Glass.

Additionally, the handset is expected to come with Google’s Android One program, similar to other Nokia smartphones. The Nokia 9 is rumored to feature minimal bezels and could sport a notched display or the latest in-hole display design for shooting selfies.

Previous rumors claimed that the upcoming Nokia flagship could pack a 6-inch display and a large enough 4,150mAh battery. It will run the latest Android OS and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset. HMD Global could also offer the brand new Snapdragon 855 SoC.

