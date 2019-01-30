comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging
News

Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging

News

As per the certification listing, the Nokia 9 PureView will include an AD-18WC fast charger in the box.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 12:34 PM IST
nokia 9 pureview

The upcoming Nokia 9 PureView will most likely stick to 18W fast charging, according to a certification listing. HMD Global has already confirmed that they will be there in Barcelona, during MWC 2019. The company has announced a launch event date for February 24, a day before MWC kicks off, where the penta-camera Nokia 9 PureView is expected.

HMD Global appears to be looking at an imminent launch of Nokia 9 PureView for the China market. Ahead of official launch, a Nokia branded phone with the model number TA-1094, believed to be the Nokia 9 has appeared on China’s 3C Certification Authority website.

Nokia (TA-1152) entry-level smartphone spotted online

Also Read

Nokia (TA-1152) entry-level smartphone spotted online

As per the certification listing, the Nokia 9 PureView will boat an 18W fast charging, as the box will include an AD-18WC fast charger, reports GizChina. The smartphone is subjected to countless leaks before, and all of them highlighted a penta-lens primary camera system with ZEISS optics.

A recent poster leak suggested that HMD is not using the tall 18:9 display, instead the Nokia 9 PureView could altogether use the latest ‘punch-hole’ screen with selfie camera on its top left corner. In terms of what is expected out of the Nokia 9, it can pack a 5.99-inch QHD PureDisplay display along with HDR10 support.

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

Rumors have tipped that the Nokia 9 is likely to be powered by the old Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, there is a possibility that HMD Global might offer Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is likely to run on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system and support Google’s Android One program.

You Might be Interested

Nokia 9

Nokia 9
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 Processor
13 MP + 2 MP dual Camera
  • Published Date: January 30, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch
thumb-img
Gaming
Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG
thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Max 4, Mi Max 4 Pro specifications, prices leaked

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Facebook to monitor India elections from 'Singapore hub'

Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features

Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE to get Super Night Scene mode from Mi MIX 3 by end of February

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features

News

Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features
Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging

News

Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch
Moto G7 Plus hands-on images leaked

News

Moto G7 Plus hands-on images leaked
Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbench; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbench; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'

हिंदी समाचार

11 साल के बच्चे ने PUBG गेम को बंद करने के लिए सरकार को लिखी चिट्ठी

Realme 2 फ्लिपकार्ट पर ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, 1 रुपये में मिल रहा है यह ऑफर

14 साल के बच्चे ने iPhone ऐप में आया बग एक हफ्ते पहले ही कर लिया था स्पॉट

रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो स्मार्टफोन 6 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

पेटीएम अब होटल की भी करेगा बुकिंग

News

Facebook to monitor India elections from 'Singapore hub'
News
Facebook to monitor India elections from 'Singapore hub'
Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features

News

Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features
Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging

News

Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE to get Super Night Scene mode from Mi MIX 3 by end of February

News

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE to get Super Night Scene mode from Mi MIX 3 by end of February
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch