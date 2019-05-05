Nokia 9 PureView, 4.2, and 3.2 get BIS certification; may launch soon in India as Nokia posts a teaser

HMD Global may be gearing up for the launch of a number of devices in the Indian market in coming days. According to a new report, a number of Nokia-branded smartphones including Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 9 PureView have received BIS certification in the last couple of days indicating that Nokia Mobile India is all set to launch these devices in the market. The same report also indicates that all three smartphones will not launch at the same time. Instead, HMD Global will initially launch the Nokia 4.2, and Nokia 3.2 in the market and then later reveal the Nokia 9 PureView.

The company initially revealed all three devices at its press event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 back in February. HMD Global usually reveals all the devices that it plans to launch around the year at the MWC event. Along with the above-mentioned information that was provided by a report from NokiaPowerUser, the other reason we are certain about the imminent launch is that Nokia Mobile India has been posting teasers for the launch of new phones.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Taking a look at the teasers, the first of the two teasers states that the device will come with a dedicated hardware button meant to “do” all the tasks hinting at the dedicated Google Assistant Button that HMD Global introduced in its lineup this year. Both the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 come with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side of the device. The second teaser also showcases a dual camera setup on the back of the device to capture images.

The dual camera set up along with a dedicated LED flash unit is present in the Nokia 4.2. The same teaser hints that the device is set to launch on May 7, 2019. Given that these teasers are the real deal, it is likely that we should prepare for a couple of smartphone launches in the coming days. We have already covered the specifications of the devices during MWC 2019 and you can check the coverage for details specifications.