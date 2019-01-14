Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 may debut at MWC 2019

Nokia’s long-awaited top-of-the-range model Nokia 9 PureView might make its debut next month at MWC 2019. While the company is highly rumored to launch the Nokia 9 soon, HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas has teased a big Nokia MWC 2019 launch event with a throwback video of MWC 2018. Sarvikas has also added a #coolnewstuff tag, suggesting something big is cooking behind the curtains.

At MWC 2018, HMD Global launched its Nokia 8110 4G, Nokia 1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco. The company is now expected to launch Nokia 9 along with Nokia 6.2, coupled with a few budget smartphones and a feature phone. Besides, recently it was reported that the company will launch the Nokia 9 with its Penta-lens camera setup in Dubai by the end of January and later make its way to the Indian shores in February. However, HMD Global is yet to officially confirm the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView.

As for the specifications, the smartphone is rumored to pack a 5.9-inch or a 6-inch QHD+ display and house a Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to be powered by a 4,150mAh battery under the hood and run the latest Android 9 Pie OS.

Watch: Nokia 8 First Look

As per several renders and leaks, the Nokia 9 could flaunt a Penta-lens camera system with ZEISS branding, including two additional cutouts, featuring an LED flash and a proximity sensor. Furthermore, a recent unofficial promo video of the alleged Nokia 9 backed the rumors and suggested that the device could offer camera features such as 5 simultaneous shots, 10X more light capture, HDR photography and more. It is also said to fuse camera technology by a Light company.