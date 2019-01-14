comscore
Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 may debut at MWC 2019

The Nokia 9 is rumored to pack a 5.9-inch or a 6-inch QHD+ display and house a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 9:09 AM IST
Nokia’s long-awaited top-of-the-range model Nokia 9 PureView might make its debut next month at MWC 2019. While the company is highly rumored to launch the Nokia 9 soon, HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas has teased a big Nokia MWC 2019 launch event with a throwback video of MWC 2018. Sarvikas has also added a #coolnewstuff tag, suggesting something big is cooking behind the curtains.

At MWC 2018, HMD Global launched its Nokia 8110 4G, Nokia 1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco. The company is now expected to launch Nokia 9 along with Nokia 6.2, coupled with a few budget smartphones and a feature phone. Besides, recently it was reported that the company will launch the Nokia 9 with its Penta-lens camera setup in Dubai by the end of January and later make its way to the Indian shores in February. However, HMD Global is yet to officially confirm the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView.

As for the specifications, the smartphone is rumored to pack a 5.9-inch or a 6-inch QHD+ display and house a Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to be powered by a 4,150mAh battery under the hood and run the latest Android 9 Pie OS.

Watch: Nokia 8 First Look

As per several renders and leaks, the Nokia 9 could flaunt a Penta-lens camera system with ZEISS branding, including two additional cutouts, featuring an LED flash and a proximity sensor. Furthermore, a recent unofficial promo video of the alleged Nokia 9 backed the rumors and suggested that the device could offer camera features such as 5 simultaneous shots, 10X more light capture, HDR photography and more. It is also said to fuse camera technology by a Light company.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 9:09 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

KaiOS ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर बेस्ड नए फोन को जल्द लॉन्च करेगी HMD Global!

शाओमी ने कहा रेडमी Note 7 में दिए गए हैं वाटर-सील्ड पोर्ट और बटन

Nokia 5.1 Plus कल से ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर्स पर होगा उपलब्ध, कीमत में भी हुई कटौती

Nokia 3.1 Plus की कीमत में हुई 1,500 रुपये की कटौती, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

वोडाफोन ने पेश किया नया 396 रुपये का प्री-पेड प्लान, मिल रही है अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

