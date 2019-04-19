comscore
Nokia 9 PureView update brings in April 2019 security patch and more

Nokia 9 PureView with penta-camera setup was unveiled at MWC 2019 earlier this year. If teasers are to be believed, it could soon be launching in India.

Nokia 9 Pureview 2

Since its unveiling at MWC 2019, HMD Global’s flagship Nokia 9 PureView has received a couple of software updates. Adding to that list is another update that has started rolling out to Nokia 9 users across the globe. This new update brings the April 2019 security patch to the Nokia 9 PureView, and more.

HMD Global has started rolling out Android Pie build version 4.22C to the Nokia 9 PureView users. This update is around 250MB in size, and is being gradually rolled out to users. Besides the Android security patch, the update is also said to bring improvements to system stability, and user interface.

YouTuber TechAltar took to Twitter to inform about the software update roll out. Besides what’s mentioned in the changelog, the update also improved the screen color calibration, and the in-display fingerprint sensor. The YouTuber, however, reveals that the camera app continues to be slow.

If you’re a Nokia 9 PureView owner, you should be receiving the update soon. Once the OTA update is ready, you should get a notification. Alternatively, you can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. HMD Global recommends that users start the update process only when connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection.

Nokia 9 PureView price, specifications, features

As mentioned, the Nokia 9 PureView was unveiled at MWC 2019 earlier this year. Though the company has yet to make an official announcement, it is widely expected the smartphone will soon be launching in India. The smartphone is priced at $699, which is approximately Rs 49,600. It will be interesting to see how aggressive HMD is with the price tag in India.

When it comes to the features and specifications, the USP of the Nokia 9 PureView is the penta-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of five 12-megapixel sensors (three monochrome sensors and two RGB sensors) with f/1.82 aperture and PDAF focus. All sensors shoot an image simultaneously, and then they are stitched together for the final image.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The camera shoots images in RAW by default, but users do have the option to change this via settings. It also captures shots in HDR mode, and in the Portrait mode, the camera is able to identify 1,200 layers of depth. The Nokia 9 PureView will also come with Adobe Lightroom and a new Pro user interface in the camera app.

Besides the penta-camera setup, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with features like 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 3,320mAh battery, and for security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is also IP67 certified that makes it resistant to water and dust. As we have seen on other HMD Global devices, the Nokia 9 PureView too is a part of Google’s Android One program. It runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

