Nokia 9 PureView 'Beholder' renders leak out on the internet with penta-camera setup and in-display fingerprint

It looks like the final renders for the upcoming and much-anticipated Nokia-branded flagship smartphone from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView have leaked out on the internet. According to to the leaked renders, the device will indeed come with a Penta-camera set up along with an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front of the device. The renders also confirmed that the device will be part of the Android One program. The fact that the device will be part of the Android One program is not surprising as HMD Global has been launching all its smartphones under the same program.

The render was posted by popular smartphone leaker Evan Blass on his Twitter account. According to the leak, the device is likely to come with a code name “Beholder”. Inspecting the render properly, we also see that the company has not gone for a notched display on the front and that the device will come with significant bezels both on the top as well at bottom of the device. The back of the device appears to be curved and we can see the antenna bands on all sides of the device.

The back camera sports a Zeiss branding and from the looks, it seems like the device will sport a somewhat similar look to what we saw in the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Taking a look at the top of the device from the front, it seems that the device will only sport a single camera set up on the front for selfies. HMD Global has not revealed any information on the potential launch date of the device. Though it is likely that the company will launch the device along with another device in the month of January.

The render comes along the same time when HMD Global is rolling out the Android 9 Pie update for its devices across the globe. More recently, the company launched the Pie update for Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus devices across the globe. The company has managed to roll out the update considerably faster than most device makers in the market but it is expected from the devices that have launched under the Android One program.