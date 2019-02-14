Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC

comscore
Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come in three variants.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 9:45 AM IST
Ahead of the expected launch at MWC 2019, HMD Global’s much-anticipated penta camera flagship smartphone Nokia 9 has been spotted at the FCC. The US certification authority listing now confirms the “Nokia 9 PureView” branding, and few other things about the upcoming smartphone.

The supplied sketches at FCC (spotted by XDA) of Nokia 9 PureView showcases the penta-camera setup and Android One branding. Besides this information, the smartphone is also expected to come in three variants – a single SIM model (TA-1082), an Android One variant (TA-1087) with dual-SIM support, and one dual-SIM variant (TA-1094) without Android One. It is also listed to feature dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, NFC, and support for ANT+.

Nokia 9 Pureview's specifications confirmed ahead of launch by Google

Nokia 9 Pureview's specifications confirmed ahead of launch by Google

HMD Global, the Finnish company with license to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, has scheduled a global launch event at MWC 2019 in Barcelona on February 24. The company is expected to launch at least two other smartphones, including the rumored Nokia 1 Plus.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView has leaked multiple times in the past few months, and Google accidentally listed specifications of the device on Android’s Enterprise catalog of supported devices. The listing showed a render of the front side of the smartphone with the screen turned off. The render seemed in line with all the previous leaks and has since been taken down, which adds more credibility to the render accidentally posted by Google. The interesting part of this listing is not the render but the specifications which suggests that Nokia 9 PureView will be a modern smartphone with last year’s internals.

As for the specs, rumors have tipped that the Nokia 9 PureView is likely to be powered by the old Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A recent leak also hinted at 18W fast charging support for the smartphone. Connectivity options like dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi are expected. On the software front, Nokia 9 PureView will mostly run Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 9:45 AM IST

