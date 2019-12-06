comscore Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official
News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

News

Other features of the Android 10 update include dark mode, Smart Reply feature, gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, noted Nokia Mobile on Twitter announcement.

  • Published: December 6, 2019 2:07 PM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview Lead

HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView smartphones globally. The company’s ‘Nokia Mobile’ Twitter account posted the update information, and the same was announced during Nokia 2.3 launch event as well. The Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView also includes latest Android Security patch.

Other features of the Android 10 update include dark mode, Smart Reply feature, gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, noted Nokia Mobile on Twitter announcement. So, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView is also part of Google’s Android One program. It was launched earlier this year with stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Nokia 9 PureView: Specifications and features

The penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is its highlight. It includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which the three are monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. All five sensors shoot an image at the same time to achieve a perfect image. Together with AI, the camera can identify 1,200 layers of depth. By default, the camera shoots images in RAW, but users do get an option to chase it from the settings. The camera also captures photos in HDR mode and portrait mode.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Coming to specifications, the Nokia 9 PureView features a no-notch 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging.

Features Nokia 9 PureView
Price 49999
Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Penta – 12MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 2:07 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 9

Nokia 9

49690

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 Processor
13 MP + 2 MP dual Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official
News
Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official
Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi

News

Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi

Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

Redmi K30 to come in less-expensive 4G variant too

News

Redmi K30 to come in less-expensive 4G variant too

Motorola One Hyper launched: Check price, full specs, features, availability

News

Motorola One Hyper launched: Check price, full specs, features, availability

Most Popular

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi

Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

Redmi K30 to come in less-expensive 4G variant too

Motorola One Hyper launched: Check price, full specs, features, availability

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official
Motorola One Hyper launched: Check price, full specs, features, availability

News

Motorola One Hyper launched: Check price, full specs, features, availability
WhatsApp for Android gets call waiting feature: Here is how it works

News

WhatsApp for Android gets call waiting feature: Here is how it works
Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150

Deals

Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150
Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched

News

Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 29 और 47 रुपये वाले STV प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को किया कम

Xiaomi ने अपकमिंग Redmi K30 के कैमरे को किया टीज, 10 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Huawei Band 4 Pro फिटनेस बेंड शानदार खूबियों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

BTech स्टूडेंट अविनाश ने Instagram से 6 महीने में कमाएं 80 लाख रुपये, जानें कैसे

Nokia 6.2 की कीमतें घटी, जानें नोकिया के धमाकेदार बजट फोन की नई कीमतें

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official
News
Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official
Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi

News

Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features
Redmi K30 to come in less-expensive 4G variant too

News

Redmi K30 to come in less-expensive 4G variant too
Motorola One Hyper launched: Check price, full specs, features, availability

News

Motorola One Hyper launched: Check price, full specs, features, availability