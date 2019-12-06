Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView smartphones globally. The company’s ‘Nokia Mobile’ Twitter account posted the update information, and the same was announced during Nokia 2.3 launch event as well. The Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView also includes latest Android Security patch.

Other features of the Android 10 update include dark mode, Smart Reply feature, gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, noted Nokia Mobile on Twitter announcement. So, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

#Nokia9PureView owners, listen up! 🎉

The latest Android 10 update has made its way to your phones. Tap into an upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Make sure that your phone has Security Patch installed to upgrade your phone to Android 10 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FBWookt6y6 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) December 5, 2019

Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView is also part of Google’s Android One program. It was launched earlier this year with stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Nokia 9 PureView: Specifications and features

The penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is its highlight. It includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which the three are monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. All five sensors shoot an image at the same time to achieve a perfect image. Together with AI, the camera can identify 1,200 layers of depth. By default, the camera shoots images in RAW, but users do get an option to chase it from the settings. The camera also captures photos in HDR mode and portrait mode.

Coming to specifications, the Nokia 9 PureView features a no-notch 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging.

Features Nokia 9 PureView Price 49999 Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Penta – 12MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,500mAh

